The Mahtomedi gymnasts placed third in a strong Section 4AA field Saturday and had two state qualifiers, Savannah Huber and Abbey Bush.
Huber, a senior, was floor exercise champion, earning a 9.475 score. She placed sixth all-around (35.875), sixth on vault (9.25), eighth on bars (9.025),
Abbey Bush, a sophomore, placed fourth in both uneven bars with 9.325 and vault with 9.30, advancing to state in both. She placed 16th on floor (8.85).
Both will compete next Saturday at the state Class AA meet at Champlin Park High School.
\Stillwater was champion with 147.000, followed by White Bear Lake 141.325, Mahtomedi 140.725, Mounds View/Irondale 140.250, Roseville Area 139.900, St. Paul Central 121.975, Tartan 114.175 and North St. Paul 111.900.
Zephyr senior Zoe Bush placed 11th all-around (34.450). She was sixth on floor (9.325), 13th on vault (9.00) and 15th on beam (8.35),
Tess Matheson, a junior, was 12th all-around (33.775), 15th on bars (8.45), 17th on floor (8.85), and 18th on vault (8.55),
Also in the top 20 were Erin Steinman ]16th on bars (8.325) and 19th on bars (8.225), Lily Garnik ]17th on beam (8.30), and Madison Moller 18th on floor (8.825)
