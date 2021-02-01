The Mahtomedi gymnastic team carried on the 35-year tradition of hosting the Mahtomedi Invitational last Wednesday, but this year's invite was quite different. In the past, Mahtomedi hosted a Saturday meet in January with three other teams, awards being presented to individual winners for varsity, JV, and those competing in both. This year, with Covid rules in place, the Invite was an intramural event. Coach Debbie Driscoll divided girls into two teams, Blue and Gold, competing in different gyms: vault and beam in the main area, floor and bars in the regular practice space. Only one spectator per gymnast was allowed. The event turned out to be a fun exercise instead of intense competition. The girls wore leotards from the past nine years as a throwback tribute to conference champion teams.
Gymnastics: Mahtomedi's 35th Invite is intramural during Covid
- By Rebecca Bush
