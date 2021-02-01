gymnasts

Top (left to right): Erin, Natalie, Savannah, Zoe, Kendall, Addison, Lily, Alix 

Bottom: Grace, Tess, Madelyn, Abbey, Madison

 Submitted

The Mahtomedi gymnastic team carried on the 35-year tradition of hosting the Mahtomedi Invitational last Wednesday, but this year's invite was quite different. In the past, Mahtomedi hosted a Saturday meet in January with three other teams, awards being presented to individual winners for varsity, JV, and those competing in  both. This year, with Covid rules in place, the Invite was an intramural event. Coach Debbie Driscoll divided girls into two teams, Blue and Gold, competing in different gyms: vault and beam in the main area, floor and bars in the regular practice space.  Only one spectator per gymnast was allowed. The event turned out to be a fun exercise instead of intense competition. The girls wore leotards from the past nine years as a throwback tribute to conference champion teams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.