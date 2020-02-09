The Mahtomedi gymnasts claimed their 12th consecutive conference meet championship on Thursday, after finishing conference duals unbeaten for the 12th straight year.
The Zephyrs scored 145.10 points in action at North St. Paul to continue their Metro East dynasty.
The Zephyrs were not at full strength.
“We had two gymnasts unexpectedly out with injuries and illnesses,” coach Debbie Driscoll said, “and our alternates stepped up to turn in strong performances when we needed them. We’re so proud of this team and the way they show up for each other.”
Bella Frattalone, Zephyr senior, repeated as conference all all-around champion with 38.275 points, and all four individual events: vault (9.575), bars (9.575), beam (9.5) and floor (9.35).
Kate Ryan, senior, claimed second places in all-around (36.525), vault (9.15), bars (8.95), and floor (9.3), and took third on beam (9.075).
The Zephyrs once again showed their depth with junior Zoe Bush second on beam (9.175), and third on vault (9.1) and floor (8.975); freshman Abbey Bush, third on bars (8.8), and fourth on vault (8.7) and floor (8.95); senior Caylee Greeder, fifth on floor (8.6) and bars (8.2), and sixth on vault (8.375); sophomore Tess Mathson, fourth on bars (8.225); and senior Mia Gornik, fifth on beam (8.375).
The Zephyrs, who were moved up to Class AA this year, will compete at Section 4AA on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Stillwater, beginning 11 a.m.
