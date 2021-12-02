The Mahtomedi gymnasts won their opener at home against Simley 134.975 to 128.225 on Wednesday evening. Abbey Bush placed first all-around with 34.75 while winning vault (9.225) and uneven bars (9.15). Tess Matheson was second in all-around (34.25), vault (8.70) and floor (8.85). Erin Steinman was second on beam (8.40) and fourth on bars (8.025). Natalie Eisenhuth took fourth on beam (8.175) and fifth on bars (7.325). Kendall Hines was fifth on vault (8.525).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.