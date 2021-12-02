The Mahtomedi gymnasts won their opener at home against Simley 134.975 to 128.225 on Wednesday evening. Abbey Bush placed first all-around with 34.75 while winning vault (9.225) and uneven bars (9.15). Tess Matheson was second in all-around (34.25), vault (8.70) and floor (8.85). Erin Steinman was second on beam (8.40) and fourth on bars (8.025). Natalie Eisenhuth took fourth on beam (8.175) and fifth on bars (7.325). Kendall Hines was fifth on vault (8.525).
