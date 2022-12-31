Mahtomedi defeated Two Rivers 134.650 to 127.60 on Friday evening at Mendota Heights, competing with an incomplete lineup due to injuries and illness. The Zephyrs are 3-0. Abbey Bush placed first all-around with 35.6 points while winning vault (9.475) and uneven bars (9.275) and placing third on beam (8.40). Alix Fox was third all-around (33.025), second on floor (8.775) and fourth on beam (8.375). Erin Steinman took second on bars (8.35). Addison Briske was third on vault (8.575), Natalie Eisenhuth third on floor (8.625), and Margo Brunner fourth on bars (8.20). 

