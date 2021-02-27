The Mahtomedi gymnasts are 5-0 after defeating Henry Sibley140.10 to 129.175 on Thursday evening at Sibley. Savannah Huber (35.925) and Zoe Bush (34.95) took first and second all-around. The Zephyrs had great vaulting from Huber (9.175), Zoe Bush (9.350), Abbey Bush (9.150) and Lily Gornik (8.650) for a total of 36.325. Abbey Bush won bars (9.100) with Huber second (8.625). Huber won beam (9.0), followed by Tess Mathson (8.725) and Zoe Bush (8.350). Huber won floor (9.125), followed by Zoe Bush (8.875) and Madison Moeller (8.725). The Zephyrs will finish the regular season next Wednesday at North St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.