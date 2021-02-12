The unbeaten Mahtomedi gymnastics team didn’t let below zero temps ruin their experience at South Saint Paul as they won 137.575 to 107.05 on Thursday evening.  Senior captains Savannah Huber (36.175) and Zoe Bush (33.475) took first and third all-around.  Sophomore Abbey Bush (33.475) took second place all-around.  Abbey Bush won vault (9.225) and took second on bars (8.700).  Huber won bars (8.975) and took second on vault (9.1). Junior Lily Gornik placed third on both vault (8.5) and beam (8.125).  Zoe Bush won beam (8.950) with Huber a close second (8.850).  Sophomore Madison Moeller added her second place floor (8.825) to Huber (9.200) and A. Bush ( 8.825) for a floor total of 35.575. The Zephyrs face the Simley Spartans in their final home meet next Wednesday.

