The Mahtomedi gymnasts completed their 12th consecutive unbeaten conference dual meet season defeating Simley 144.65 to 123.125 on Thursday evening at Simley. The Zephyrs were 6-0 in the Metro East.
Bella Frattalone scored 38.55 while winning vault (9.8), bars (9.35), beam (9.75) and floor (9.65).
Kate Ryan placed second on bars (8.825) and beam (8.95). Caylee Greeder placed second on floor (9.075) and third on vault (9.0). Abbey Bush placed second on vault (career-high 9.2) and third on beam (8.6). Zoe Bush took third on beam (8.925) and Natalie Eisenhuth third on floor (8.85).
Next is the Metro East meet on Thursday at North St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.