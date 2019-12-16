Mahtomedi gymnasts are 2-0 after outscoring North St. Paul 143.075 to 107.050 at home Wednesday evening. Bella Frattalone scored 38.325 all-around, Kate Ryan 35.825 and Savannah Huber 34.175. Frattalone won vault (9.625), bars (9.65), beam (9.475) and floor (9.575). Ryan was second on vault (9.2), bars (9.025) and beam (8.425), and third on floor (9.175); Huber took second on floor (9.250). Zoe Bush placed third on vault (9.0) and beam (8.375) and Abbey Bush placed third on bars (8.2).
