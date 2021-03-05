The Mahtomedi gymnasts finished the regular season 6-0 with a win at North St. Paul 140.925 to 102.950 on Wednesday evening. Top three all-around were Savannah Huber (35.825), Zoe Bush (35.000) and Tess Mathson (33.625).  Highlights included Huber’s 9.4 on floor, Zoe Bush’s 9.2 on floor and 8.925 on beam, Abbey Bush’s 9.150 on bars, and Erin Steinman’s 8.425 on beam.  Abbey Bush won vault (9.250) with Zoe second (9.10) and Huber third (9.05). The Zephyrs will host the Metro East Conference meet Wednesday at 6 p.m.

