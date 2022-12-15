The Mahtomedi Zephyr gymnasts are 2-0 after defeating the Hasting Raiders 134.35 to 122.375 on Wednesday evening in Hastings. Erin Steinman placed first all-around with 33.725. Alix Fox was second with 32.375. Fox won vault (8.60) while Addison Briske and Lucy Otto tying for second (8.55). Steinman won bars (8.575) with Margo Bruner second (7.825) and Kendall Hines third (7.75). Bruner won beam (8.850) with Hines second (8.20) and Fox third (8.10). The Zephyrs had their best score on floor, 35.25, with Steinman first (9.15) and Madison Moeller second (9.025).
