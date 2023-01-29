The Mahtomedi gymnasts are 7-0 after winning a double dual Saturday with 138.150 points, over Eagan (134.05) and Chaska/Chanhassen (128.50) at Eagan.
Abbey Bush won all-around with 36.0, with Erin Steinman second (34.95) and Alix Fox fifth (33.55). Bush won vault (9.00) with Lucy Otto sixth (8.60). Bush won bars (8.90) with Steinman second (8.70) and Fox fifth (8.30). Steinman won beam (9.0) with Bush second (8.85) second. On floor, Bush (9.25) was first, Steinman (8.80) third, Otto (8.75) fourth and and Fox (8.70) fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.