The Mahtomedi gymnasts placed fifth in the state Class AA meet on Friday evening.
Lakeville North was champion with 149.975, followed by Sartell-St. Stephen 147.975, Northfield 146.350, East Ridge 145.050, Mahtomedi 144.825, Cambridge-Isanti 144.675, Wayzata 143.960, and Elk River/Zimmerman 143.575.
Mahtomedi’s Bella Frattalone, Kate Ryan and Caylee Greeder will compete for individual honors Saturday evening. Session begins 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi top 4 scores
Vault — 37.250 total — Bella Frattalone 9.90, Abbey Bush 9.25, Kate Ryan 9.15, Zoe Bush 8.95
Uneven parallel bars — 36.475 — Frattalone 9.70, Ryan 9.12,5, A.Bush 8.975, Savannah Huber 8.675
Balance beam — 34.575 — Frattalone 9.45, Huber 8.65, Ryan 8.275, Mia Gornik 8.20
Floor exercise — 36.525 — Frattalone 9.325, Ryan 9.30, Caylee Greeder 9.025, Huber 8.875
