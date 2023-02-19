The Mahtomedi Zephyrs captured their 31st section championship and had five members qualifying for state individually on Saturday evening at Section 4A at Roseville High School.
Mahtomedi scored 140.850 points, followed by Breck 136.975, Simley 134.800, St. Paul Highland Park 124.100, South St. Paul 128.275, and Red Wing 117.975.
Individual qualifiers are Abbey Bush, Margo Bruner, Annik Sturm, Alix Fox, and Erin Steinman.
Mahtomedi will compete in Class A team on Friday, starting 6 p.m., at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The individual competition will be Saturday, starting 6 p.m.
The top three all-rounders advance to state in all-around. Otherwise, the top three scorers in each event (other than those three all-arounders) advance in that event.
Bush, a senior, placed third all-around with 35.950. She was vault champion with 9.375, and placed second on bars (9.200), tied for fifth on floor (8.975), and was ninth on beam (8.400).
Steinman, a senior, and Bruner, seventh-grader, tied for the beam championship, each with 9.300.
Steinman placed fourth all-around with 35.150, second on floor (9.150), and third on bars (8.725). She was 20th on vault (7.975),
Fox, a junior, placed fourth on floor (9.00). She was fifth all-around with 34.100, sixth on vault (8.525), eighth on beam (8.500), and ninth on bars (8.075).
Sturm, a junior, was fifth on bars (8.350) to qualify.
Three Zephyrs tied for fifth on floor exercise: Bush, senior Madison Moeller and freshman Lucy Otto, all with 8.975.
Also with top 20 finishes were Bruner, eighth on bars (8.225),and senior Kendall Hines, 11th on vault (8.40) and 16th on beam (7.750)
Anika Golla of Breck was all-around champion with 36.375 and won floor with 9.225. Lucy Penttila of Simley won bars (9.475)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.