The Mahtomedi Zephyrs captured their 31st section championship and had five members qualifying for state individually on Saturday evening at Section 4A at Roseville High School.

Mahtomedi scored 140.850 points, followed by Breck 136.975, Simley 134.800, St. Paul Highland Park 124.100, South St. Paul 128.275, and Red Wing 117.975.

