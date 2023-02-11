Mahtomedi captured its 43rd conference championship Friday night, winning the seven-team Metro East meet at home with a season high score of 140.175. Simley was second with 134.45 and
Abbey Bush placed first all-around with a career-best 37.025 and won three events. Alix Fox placed sixth with 33.775, also a career best.
Bush won vault with 9.45 with Fox sixth (8.075), Lucy Otto seventh (8.75), Addison Briske eighth (8.675) and Kendall Hines 10th (8.40).
Bush won uneven bars (9.40) with Erin Steinman second (8.80), Margo Brunner fifth (8.20), Fox sixth (8.075) and Annika Sturm ninth (7.80).
On balance beam, Bush placed first (9.175), Steinman third (8.675), Hines seventh (8.275) and Fox eighth (8.05).
Lucy Rapp of Two Rivers was champion on floor exercise with 9.35. Steinman was second (9.05), Bush third (9.00), Madison Moeller fourth (8.95), Fox sixth (8.85) and Otto 10th (8.35).
Rapp was second all-around with 35.975 and Smiley’s Lucy Pentilla was third with 34.55.
