Achieving their season high score of 139.625, Mahtomedi defeated North St. Paul, with had 108.875. on Thursday evening, improving to 4-0 in dual meets. Abbey Bush set a personal best of 37.175 to win all-around, followed by Erin Steinman with 34.10 and Alix Fox 33.125. Bush won vault (9.40), with Fox second (8.55) and Lucy Otto third (8.35).  Bush had a personal best 9.55 to win uneven bars, followed by Steinman  (8.550) and Fox and Margo Bruner (each 8.175).  Bush won beam (9.10) with Bruner second (8.60) and Kendall Hines third (8.50).  Madison Moeller finished first on floor (9.150), followed by Bush (9.125) and Steinman (8.850). Next is the Mahtomedi Invitational on Saturday.

