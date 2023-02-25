Mahtomedi placed sixth in the state Class A gymnastics meet on Friday evening. In action at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Big Lake was champion with 147.650, followed by Detroit Lakes 146.150, Mankato West 143.375, Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka 142.975, Worthington 140.525, Mahtomedi 140.30, Winona 139.025 and New London-Spicer 138.900. Mahtomedi scored 35.65 on vault, 34.10 on uneven bars, 34.45 on balance beam and 36.10 on floor exercise. Participants were Addison Briske, Kendall Hines, Annik Sturm, Maddison Moeller, Abbey Bush, Alix Fox, Natalie Eisenhuth, Erin Steinman, Lucy Otto and Margo Brunner.

