Gymnastics: Bush, Mathson lead Mahtomedi to Section 4A crown

The Mahtomedi gymnasts swept the team championship and most of the individual laurels at the Section 4A meet Saturday night at White Bear Lake.
Led by Abbey Bush and Tess Mathson, the Zephyrs tallied 140.40 points, capped by a strong balance beam performance with four of five having no falls. Simley placed second with 134.425 and Breck third with 133.325.
“I was very proud of the team effort. We had some mistakes but the girls kept a positive attitude and kept fighting,” coach Debbie Driscoll said. “Finishing up on beam with four stuck routines was a huge accomplishment.”
Mahtomedi, ranked No. 6 in Class A, advances to the state meet for the 31st time. Team competition will be held Friday and individual on Saturday, each 6 p.m., at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Bush, a junior, was all-around champion with 35.90 points. Mathson, a senior, was second with 35.725.
Bush won uneven bars with 9.50. Mathson won vault with 9.425 and balance beam with 9.715. Mathson was also fourth on bars (8.35) and seventh on floor (8.775). Bush was also second on vault (9.425) and third on floor (9.10).
Erin Steinman took second on beam (9.050), sixth on bars (8.025) and eighth on floor (8.75). Natalie Eisenhuth was fourth on beam (8.70). Kendall Hines was fifth on beam (8.625) and eighth on vault (8.65). Lily Gornik was eighth on bars (7.875) with Alix Fox 10th (7.775). Madison Moeller was 10th on vault (8.525).
Individual state qualifiers are Bush, Mathson, Steinman (bars, beam) and Eisenhuth (beam). The whole lineup will be in the team competition. “Only Abbey and Erin have participated in a state tournament, so this will be a new and exciting experience for the team,” Driscoll said.
