Led by senior stalwarts Grace Squires and Laney Gunderson starting their fourth varsity seasons, the White Bear Lake gymnasts won their own Interstellar Invitational on Saturday after beating Forest Lake in a dual meet on Friday evening at home.
The Bears scored 134.55 Saturday and their junior varsity took second with 110.1. Other teams were Alexandria, Chisago Lakes, Irondale/Mounds View, Park of Cottage Grove, St. Louis Park and Tartan.
The score against Forest Lake was 134.65 to 131.275.
Squires was first all-around with 36.45 against Forest Lake and with 36.85 in the invitational. Laney Gunderson was second with 35.925 in the dual and freshman Josie Mlejnek fourth with 30.975. Gunderson took fourth and Mlejnek was 10th Saturday.
About half the team was making varsity debuts, coach Kelly River said.
The Bears hosted Youth Night against Forest Lake with future Bears to help cheer them on.
