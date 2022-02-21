Gymnastics: Bears’ Squires is state champion on bars; Gunderson gets bronze

White Bear Lake gymnast Grace Squires captured the state championship in uneven bars Saturday.
Her longtime teammate Laney Gunderson was alongside her on the medal podium with a third-place finish in bars.
Squires and Gunderson capped a four-year tenure together, each reaching state for the fourth time, each taking home their first medal.
Squires garnered a 9.6625 score from the four judges. A week earlier, she won the section title with a personal-best 9.675.
Squires also qualified for state on floor exercise, where she placed 17th with 9.2875.
Gunderson got her bronze medal with a 9.4625 score. As an all-around state qualifier, that was Gunderson’s best event at state. She placed 18th all-around with 35.45 and was 35th on beam (8.5125), 38th on vault (9.0875) and 47th floor (8.350).
