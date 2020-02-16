White Bear Lake sophomores Grace Squires and Laney Gunderson earned return trips to the state gymnastics meet while leading the Bears to a fourth-place finish in Section 4AA on Saturday.
Squires tied for the uneven bars championship, scoring 9.70. She shared the gold with Mahtomedi’s Bella Frattalone, the all-around champion.
Squires also qualified for state with fourth-place finishes in all-around with 36.925 and balance beam with 9.20.
Gunderson placed second on balance beam with 9.400 to earn a state trip. She placed sixth all-around with 36.30.
In action at Stillwater High School, the team scoring was Mahtomedi 147.65, Mounds View/Irondale 145.70, Stillwater 144.90, White Bear Lake 140.975, Roseville Area 136.375, Tartan 116.125, St. Paul Central 114.75 and North St. Paul 114.10.
Last year, Squires placed third on bars and fourth in floor to qualify.
On floor exercise, Gunderson placed seventh (9.175), Squires 11th (9.075), Kailee Tran 18th (8.575) and Maddi Carroll 20th (8.50).
Also on uneven bars, Gunderson placed 13th (8.675), Tran 18th (8.175) and Sabrina Thompson 20th (7.925)
On vault, Gunderson placed 11th (9.05), Squires 16th (8.95), and Carroll 24th (8.575).
Also on beam, Thompson was 18th (8.50) and Maddie Iverson 22nd (8.40). Thompson placed 13th all-around with 33.375.
State Class 2A team individuals will be held Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota, 6 p.m.
