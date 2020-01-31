The White Bear Lake gymnasts won a conference meet over Woodbury 135.8 to 125.55 at home on Thursday evening.
Grace Squires won the all-around with a score of 36.275. Sabrina Thompson was second with a personal-beat 33.225, boosting her score with some new bars skills.
The Bears have a 2-4 record.
“Which isn’t the best record, but we haven’t lost by huge margins line in the past,” coach Kelly Rivers said. “A few of the teams got a big influx of good talent and so we have a very hard conference this year.”
The Bears high score of the season was 139.35 in a loss to Stillwater.
Laney Gunderson, a 2019 state qualifier along with Squires, is dealing with elbow, hip and shin issues.
“We don’t want her doing much right now,” Rivers said, “so she can be at her best for sections and hopefully make it back to state.”
The Bears will have Senior Night on Friday in the conference finale against Roseville.
