White Bear Lake’s fourth-year leaders both turned in exceptional performances as the Bears defeated Woodbury 140.00 to 125.05 in their final dual meet Wednesday evening.
On Parents Night, the Bears earned their season-best score which gave them a final dual meet record of 5-3.
Grace Squires racked up 37.05 points and Laney Gunderson tallied 37.00, each with two firsts and two seconds. The third senior co-captain, Riley Robovsky, placed third with 33.475.
“It was a great night recognizing our wonderful parents who support these girls and all their hard work in helping our season run smoothly,” coach Kelly Rivers said. “The girls kept the energy up and had a blast showing off their routines for the last dual meet of the season.”
Squires won vault (9.30) and uneven bars (9.40), and took second on balance beam (9.10) and floor (9.25). Gunderson won beam (9.375) and floor (9.375), while placing second on bars (9.375) and vault (8.875).
Robovsky was third on beam (8.70) and floor (8.50) and fourth on vault (8.325) and bars (7.95).
Addy Mueller, freshman, was third on bars (8.075) and fourth on floor (7.975) and tied seventh-grader Nora Pratt for fifth on beam (8.275).
The Bears will host Section 4AA on Saturday, Feb. 12, starting 11 a.m.
