White Bear Lake defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 130.425 to 126.075 on Thursday evening, led by Addy Mueller, who won all-around (34.025) and vault (8.825), took second on beam (8.50) and third on bars (8.30) and floor (8.40). Josie Mlejnek won balance beam (8.675) and tied Graclyn Mueller tied for first in floor exercise (8.90). Mlejnek took fourth on bars (7.90). CDH’s Delaney Cunningham won bars (9.175). Mlejnek was second all-around (33.80) and third in vault (8.325). Graclyn Mueller was third all-around (32.925), section on floor (8.90) and third on beam (8.225). The Bears have a 2-3 record.

