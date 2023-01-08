White Bear Lake placed sixth of eight teams, scoring 129.80 points, in the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association annual meet Saturday at Park Center. Gracyn Lehner led the Bears, placing fourth all-around with 34.65 points.  Addy Mueller was ninth (32.575) and Josie Mlejnek 12th (31.70). Lehner, a junior, took fourth on floor (9.175), fifth on beam (8,50) and sixth on vault (8.80). Mueller took fifth on bars (8.275). Mlejniek placed ninth on floor (8.975) and 12th on vault (8.40). Mahtomedi was team champion with 135.85 points.

