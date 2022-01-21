White Bear Lake turned in its best performance of the season but Stillwater was better, defeating the Bears 143.2 to 139.425 on Thursday evening in Stillwater.
“Despite the loss, it went GREAT. The girls got their highest team score of the season as well as a ton of personal bests,” Bear coach Kelly Rivers said.
Grace Squires earned season bests in all-around with 37.375 and floor with 9.55, placing first in both along with uneven bars with 9.50. She was third on vault (9.25) and balance beam (9.075). Laney Gunderson was second in all-around (36.775), beam (9.3), and floor (9.175), and fourth in vault (9.2) and bars (season-best 9.10). Josie Mlejnek, freshman, was fifth all-around with 9.175.
The Bears have a 4-2 record.
