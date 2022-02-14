White Bear Lake’s Laney Gunderson and Grace Squires will close their glittering gymnastics careers with a fourth state meet appearance for each, after leading the Bears to third place in Section 4AA on Saturday.
Gunderson placed third all-around with 37.45 points, repeated as balance beam champion with 9.55, and placed second on floor exercise with 9.575, advancing to state in all three categories. She placed fifth on bars (9.275) and eighth on vault (9.05). This is her second time qualifying in all-around, as she won the section last year.
Squires was uneven bars champion with a personal best 9.675 — nabbing her first section gold — and tied for third on floor with 9.475, advancing to state in both. She placed fourth all around (37.275), sixth on vault (9.3), and 10th on beam (8.825).
It was also the final home meet for both stars as the Bears, who earned their top score of the season, hosted the event. Their final meet will be state individuals Saturday, 11 a.m., at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Stillwater was champion with 148.450, followed by Mounds View/Irondale 145.650, White Bear Lake 141.375, Cretin-Derham Hall 124.825, Roseville 124.150, St. Paul Central 122.775, Tartan 114.450, and North St. Paul 101.075.
Coach Kelly Rivers was especially pleased that the Bears had four all-arounders in the top ten. Bear freshman Addy Mueller was ninth (33.175) and senior Riley Robovsky was 10th (31.95).
Mueller was 11th on bars (8.35) and 14th on beam (8.0), freshman Josie Mlejnek 12th on bars (8.275), Robovsky 13th (8.15) and seventh-grader Nora Pratt 13th on beam (8.15).
Sarah Crist of the Bears was named Section Assistant Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
