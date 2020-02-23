Grace Squires has a signature move on uneven parallel bars that’s served her well all season, but the White Bear Lake sophomore was not able to hit it at the state gymnastics meet Saturday evening.
Balance beam went better for Squires and the Bears’ other state qualifier, fellow sophomore Laney Gunderson, Saturday evening at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Each got through their routines without significant errors. Squires scored 9.3625 for 16th place and Gunderson 9.2500 for 21st place.
On bars, Squires executes a difficult “blind” full right turn into her double back dismount that few gymnasts attempt. She’s been making it all season, including at the section meet where she tied for first place on bars with the eventual state all-around champion (Bella Frattalone of Mahtomedi). However, she missed it at state, fell to the mat and scored 8.7250 for 38th place.
