White Bear Lake closed the regular season with a victory over Roseville Area, 137.425 to 135.10, at home Thursday evening. The Bears finished 6-2 in dual meets.
Grace Squires was all-around leader with 37.00 points and won three events. Laney Gunderson was second with 35.60 and Katie Wielenburg of Roseville was third with 34.75.
Gunderson won vault (9.175) with Squires third (8.95), Lia Zimmerman fifth (8.60) and Riley Robovsky seventh (8.325).
Squires won bars (9.50) with Gunderson third (8.575), Josie Miejnek seventh (7.80) and Robovsky eighth (7.75).
Squires won beam (9.125) with Gunderson second (8.875), Zimmerman seventh (7.775) and Kaylee Zimmerman ninth (7.00).
Squires won floor (9.40) with Gunderson fourth (8.825), Miejneck fifth (8.55) and Lia Zimmerman sixth (8.45).
Next for the Bears is the Section 4AA meet which they will host on Saturday, March 20. The Bears are missing senior captain Kailee Tran, who has a knee injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.