White Bear Lake was runner-up in the Section 4AA meet Saturday with a season-best score while three members placed in the top seven all-around and Gracyn Lehner qualified for state in four events.

“It was a great day. A true team effort as they all worked so hard throughout the season to get them to this point,” said coach Kelly Rivers, who was voted section coach of the year while Bailey Nelson got assistant coach of the year. “They earned it and we are so proud of them all,” 

