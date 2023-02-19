White Bear Lake was runner-up in the Section 4AA meet Saturday with a season-best score while three members placed in the top seven all-around and Gracyn Lehner qualified for state in four events.
“It was a great day. A true team effort as they all worked so hard throughout the season to get them to this point,” said coach Kelly Rivers, who was voted section coach of the year while Bailey Nelson got assistant coach of the year. “They earned it and we are so proud of them all,”
The Bears racked up 136.625, their best score of the season, in action at Roseville. The champion was Stillwater with 144.525 points. The other teams were Cretin-Derham Hall with 133.575, Mounds View-Irondale 133.550, Roseville 129.350, St. Paul Central 119.900, Tartan 117.975, North St. Paul 111.350 and St. Paul Johnson 110.075.
The top three all-rounders advance to state. Otherwise, the top three scorers in each event (other than those three all-arounders) advance in that event.
Lehner, a junior, placed fourth all-around with 35.625, missing state by one place, but made the cut in all four events — “which was super exciting for her,” said Rivers — by placing fourth on floor (9.375), fifth on vault (9.225), sixth on bars (8.350), and sixth on beam (8.675).
State Class 2A individual competition will be held Saturday, beginning 11 a.m., at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Josie Mlejnek, a sophomore, placed sixth all-around (33.725), seventh on floor (8.950), eighth on bars (8.175), 14th on beam (8.125), and 17th on vault (8.475)
Addy Mueller, a sophomore, was seventh all-around (33.700), 10th on vault (8.925), 10th on beam (8.375), 11th on bars (7.850), and 13th on floor (8.550).
Also earning top-20 finishes was junior Grace Mueller, 10th on floor (8.800), 15th on bars (7.650), and 16th on beam (8.025).
All-around champion was Delaney Cunningham of Cretin-Derham Hall with 37.375. She won bars (9.475) while Stillwater’s Evelyn Johnson won beam (9.500) and floor (9.575) and Stillwater’s Liberty Quast won vault (9.700).
