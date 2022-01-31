Grace Squires tied for the all-around championship and White Bear Lake placed third among eight teams at the Rogers Royals Invitational on Saturday. Top three were Mounds View/Irondale (142.70), St. Michael-Albertville (140.45) and the Bears (136.45). Squires scored 36.8 all-around, tying STMA’s Jackie Bergeron. Squires won balance beam (9.40), tied for second with a newly-upgraded vault (9.25), and took third on bars (9.0) and fifth on floor (9.15). Laney Gunderson won bars with a career-best 9.55. She placed fourth all-around (35.50), third in floor (9.25) and fifth on vault (8.90). Josie Mlejnek placed ninth all-around (32.30), Riley Robovsky 11th (31.85) and Addy Mueller 14th (29.45).

