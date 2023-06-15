White Bear Lake seventh-grade golfer Easton Fiddlie placed 28th of 88 players in the state Class 3A tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Fiddie was the only seventh-grader in the 3A tournament. There were four eighth-graders.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
White Bear Lake seventh-grade golfer Easton Fiddlie placed 28th of 88 players in the state Class 3A tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Fiddie was the only seventh-grader in the 3A tournament. There were four eighth-graders.
Fiddie held 12th place after Tuesday’s 18 holes with 74, then shot 78 on Wednesday for a 152 total, eight over par.
To qualify for state, Fiddie shot the same 152 score (77-75) at Bunker Hills for eighth place in Section 4AA.
White Bear Lake also had two girls in the state tournament.
Kristina Pratt, Bear senior, shot 79-90-169 for 46th place, and junior Ivory Dusch shot 85-86-171 for 49th place, among 88 golfers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.