Camden O’Malley, White Bear Lake’s lone entrant in the state golf tournament, shot 155 on June 15-16 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. The sophomore who qualified in Section 4AAA placed 44th among 88 state qualifiers. 

— Bruce Strand

 

