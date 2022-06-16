Ryan Jamieson, White Bear Lake junior, placed 41st in the state Class 3A golf tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, shooting 78-78-156 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
On Tuesday, Jamieson birdied three of the par five holes.
“I was driving the ball great all day until I had one bad shot on the 13th hole I played,” he said, referring to No. 4 because he started on the back nine. “I hit it way out of position in the water and ended up making a double bogey.”
Putting is usually the stronger side of his game but it didn’t show on either day, he said.
“The second day I was hitting it great all day with every shot feeling hot off of the face of the club. Putting was just my enemy.”
Jamieson had shot as low as 74 and a 73 in past events and practice rounds at Bunker Hills.
“It was really good experience playing my first state tournament. I actually felt less pressure in state than in sections since I had already made it. It was just a matter of trying to play my best.”
Tying for the championship were Nate Stevens of Northfield, Owen Rexing of Rosemount and Jack Wetzel of Edina, all with 140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.