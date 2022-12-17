White Bear Lake handed Stillwater its first loss 76-69 on Friday evening at home. Jordyn Schmittdiel paced the No. 14 ranked Bears (7-1) with 21 points. Blessing Adebisi added 15 points, Addison Post 12 and Abby O’Brien 11. No. 11 Stillwater (6-1) was led by Amy Thompson with 20 points. Lexi Karlen netted 15 points, Liana Buckhalton 13 and Annika Peper 12.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Bears lost at Stillwater 57-43
- Girs basketball: Bears deal Stillwater first loss 76-69
- Boys basketball: Cougars trip North St. Paul 72-55
- Girls basketball: Mustangs top Rangers 71-55 for 4th straight win
- Girls hockey: Cougars thump Wayzata 6-2
- Girls basketball: Cougars down Osseo 78-63
- Boys hockey: Eastview tops Bears 6-4
- Searching for Santa’s little helpers
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Shoreview resident has the soul of an artist, voice of an angel
- Gritty Palace rolls into permanent home at train museum
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- New library program instills joy of reading
- Longtime WBCA director recalls career ahead of retirement
- Rising up: School-based clinic prepares for move
- New day care license suspended until conditions are met
- Mahtomedi city taxes will increase in 2023
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- White Bear Township property taxes hit double-digit increase
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.