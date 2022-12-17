White Bear Lake handed Stillwater its first loss 76-69 on Friday evening at home. Jordyn Schmittdiel paced the No. 14 ranked Bears (7-1) with 21 points. Blessing Adebisi added 15 points, Addison Post 12 and Abby O’Brien 11. No. 11 Stillwater (6-1) was led by Amy Thompson with 20 points. Lexi Karlen netted 15 points, Liana Buckhalton 13 and Annika Peper 12.

