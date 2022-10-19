The Mahtomedi Zephyrs were a close runner-up in the Metro East Conference meet held Tuesday on their school campus.
Two Rivers edged the Zephyrs 47 to 50 for the title, followed by Hastings 64, Simley 94, Hill-Murray 136, South St. Paul 150, and Tartan 168. The individual champion was Linnea Ronning of Hastings in 19:07.
Three Zephyrs made all-conference — senior Sarah Brings in fourth (20:23) place, sophomore Gabby Fox sixth (20:34), and seventh-grader Vanessa Rogosheske ninth (20:48). Their top five also had senior Greta Liner in 16th (22:07) and seventh-grader Brooklyn Erickson 17th (22:23).
Next for the Zephyrs is the Section 4AAA meet Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Highland National Golf Course in St. Paul.
