The Mahtomedi Zephyrs were a close runner-up in the Metro East Conference meet held Tuesday on their school campus.

Two Rivers edged the Zephyrs 47 to 50 for the title, followed by Hastings 64, Simley 94, Hill-Murray 136, South St. Paul 150, and Tartan 168. The individual champion was Linnea Ronning of Hastings in 19:07. 

