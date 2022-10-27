The Mahtomedi girls will compete in the state cross country meet as team after placing second in the Section 4AA meet on Wednesday at Highland Park Golf Course in St. Paul.
Chisago Lakes won with 41, followed by Mahtomedi 48, St. Anthony Village 64, Totino-Grace 75, Hill-Murray 132, St. Paul Washington Technology 185, and Minneapolis Patrick Henry 191.
Mahtomedi had three of the top seven runners as senior Sarah Brings placed third in 19:55, seventh-grader Vanessa Rogosheske sixth in 20:51 and sophomore Gabby Fox seventh in 20:52.
Their top five also included seventh-grader Brooklyn Erickson, 16th in 21:54, and senior Greta Liner, 20th in 20:19.
Chisago Lakes had the top two runners in Kaia Osmundson (19:14) and Annika Hall (19:24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.