The White Bear Lake girls placed third of five teams, and had four state qualifiers, in the Section 4AAA meet Wednesday.

Team scoring was Woodbury 35, Stillwater 56, White Bear Lake 61, St. Paul Central 72 and Cretin-Derham Hall 138. Top two advance to state as a team.

