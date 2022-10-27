The White Bear Lake girls placed third of five teams, and had four state qualifiers, in the Section 4AAA meet Wednesday.
Team scoring was Woodbury 35, Stillwater 56, White Bear Lake 61, St. Paul Central 72 and Cretin-Derham Hall 138. Top two advance to state as a team.
Katelyn Porter, Bear senior, placed fifth in 19:35. Also advancing to state are junior Rosalie Sommars, ninth in 19:53; eighth-grader Clara Kolstad, 14th in 20:15; and senior Lily Schneider, 15th in 20:17. The top six runners not on a state-qualifying team get individual slots,
The Bears fifth runner was sophomore Amelia Nachtscheim, 18th in 20:30.
“I am so proud of all of our athletes,” Bear coach Christina Thomas said. “They competed with strength and ran as a team at sections. Congratulations to our runners moving on to state.”
Individual champion was Laura McClary of St. Paul Central in 19:00.
The state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College, Class 3A girls at 9:30 a.m. and boys at 10:30 a.m.
