White Bear Lake had two all-conference runners while placing sixth in the Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday.
Team scoring was Mounds View 46, Forest Lake 71, Woodbury 75, Stillwater 78, Roseville Area 98, White Bear Lake 126, East Ridge 233, and Irondale 236, in action at Forest Lake.
Earning all-conference honors were senior Katelyn Porter in eighth place, hitting the chute in 19:08, and junior Rosie Sommars in 17th with 19:33.
The Bears top five also included senior Lily Schneider in 34th (20:17), eighth-grader Clara Kolstad 35th (20:20) and junior Ally Mattson 37th (20:30) among 70 runners.
Forest Lake sophomore Norah Hushagen was individual champion in 17:36.
Next for the Bears will be Section 4AAA on Wednesday, Oct. 26, hosted by St. Paul Highland Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.