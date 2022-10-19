White Bear Lake had two all-conference runners while placing sixth in the Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday.

Team scoring was Mounds View 46, Forest Lake 71, Woodbury 75, Stillwater 78, Roseville Area 98, White Bear Lake 126, East Ridge 233, and Irondale 236, in action at Loggers Trail Golf Course near Forest Lake.

