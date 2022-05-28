The Mahtomedi girls won eight events, including three of the four relays, and captured the Metro East Conference championship on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Zephyrs outscored runner-up Simley 169.5 to 123.5 to win the eight-team event by a wide margin at Two Rivers High School. The Zephyrs won the 2019 meet and placed second in 2021. There was no season in 2020.
“Getting multiple places in shot put, triple jump, 800, 400 and 1600 really helped,” said coach Jim Driscoll. About his team’s success relays, Driscoll noted, “We have a lot of talented athletes, who are very versatile.”
Mahtomedi’s individual champions were senior Anna Holst in the 200 dash (25.85), freshman Olivia Thiele in the 400 dash (59.49), senior Nkobwa Ngunu in the shot put (35 feet, 3 inches), senior Jacklyn Ong in long jump (15-11 3/4) and freshman Kellie Malvey in triple jump (35-9 1/2).
Ong was the Zephyrs’ top scorer, also placing second in the high jump and fourth in triple jump.
The Zephyrs won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays and took second in the 4x200. Olivia Thiele and Campbelle Waldspurger and Makayla Fischer (anchor) ran on the 4x400 and 4x800, with Breanna Elbers and Ella Prose, respectively, running the third legs. The 4x100 runners were Ella Frazier, Madison Moeller, Zoie Centers and Holst.
The Zephyrs will compete in Section 4AA at St. Anthony Village on June 1 and 3.
Team scoring
1. Mahtomedi 169.5
2. Simley 123.5
3. Two Rivers 112
4. Hastings 104.5
5. Hill-Murray 64.5
6. Tartan 57
7. North St. Paul 36
8. South St. Paul 32
Zephyr placers
100 dash — (6) Elia Frazier 13.24 (9) Abbey Bush 13.42
200 dash — (1) Anna Holst 25.85 (8) Madison Moeller 27.37
400 dash — (1) Olivia Thiele 59.49 (3) Breanna Elbers 1:02.39
800 run — (2) Campbell Waldspurger 2:27.20 (7) Maya Tarnowski 2:39.01
1600 run — (3) Makayla Fischer 5:36.12 (5) Sarah Brings 5:39.40
3200 run — (4) Brings 12:23.98 (7) Gabby Fox 13:01.97 (9) Anna Thompson 13:22.93
100 hurdles — (2) Kelli Malvey 16.76
300 hurdles — (4) Malvey 49.82
4x100 relay — (1) Frazier, Moeller, Zoie Centers, Holst, 50.80
4x200 relay — (2) Anna Mosely, Moeller, Centers, Holst, 1:46.91
4x400 relay — (1) Thiele, Waldspurger, Elbers, Fischer, 4:09.11
4x800 relay — (1) Thiele, Waldspurger, Ella Prose, Fischer, 10:18.67
Shot put — (1) Nkobwa Ngunu 35-3 (3) Alexa Kozlak 31-10 1/2 (7) Lily Anderson 29-8
Discus — none
Long jump — (1) Jacklyn Ong 15-11 3/4 (7) Centers 15-4 1/4 (9) Mosely 14-10 3/4
Triple jump — (1) Malvey 35-9 1/2 (2) Erin Steinman 35-4 1/2 (4) Ong 34-2
High jump — (2) Ong 5-0 (9) Thiele 4-6
Pole vault — (6) Bush 7-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.