A senior-led Mahtomedi girls team tied for first place, winning seven events, in the Metro East Conference Mid-Season Preview on Thursday at St. Thomas Academy.
Mahtomedi and Simley each tallied 142 points, followed by Two Rivers 94, Hastings 93, Hill-Murray 64, South St. Paul 58, North St. Paul 46 and Tartan 42.
The Zephyrs scored heavily in the pits. Jacquelyn Ong won long jump (15-11) with Zoie Centers second (15-9). Erin Steinman won triple jump (33-5 1/2) with Ong second (32-11 1/2). All three are seniors.
Anna Holst won the 200 dash (26.88). Campbelle Waldspurger took the 800 (2:35.14). Both are seniors.
Breanna Elbers took second in the 400 (1:05.26) with Ella Prose fourth (1:06.65). Anna Mosely was sixth in the 200 (28.69) and eighth in long jump (14-9). Centers was sixth in high jump (4-6).
In relays, Mahtomedi won the 4x100 (53.82), the 4x400 (4:24.47) and the 4x800 (10:36.86), and took fourth in the 4x200 (2:00.99).
