Mahtomedi placed fourth of eight teams in the Metro East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Two Rivers High School.

Team scoring was Two Rivers 164, Hastings 160.5, Simley 125, Mahtomedi 72, Hill-Murray 49, South St. Paul 48, North 46.5 and Tartan 26.

