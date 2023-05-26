Mahtomedi placed fourth of eight teams in the Metro East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Two Rivers High School.
Team scoring was Two Rivers 164, Hastings 160.5, Simley 125, Mahtomedi 72, Hill-Murray 49, South St. Paul 48, North 46.5 and Tartan 26.
Top Zephyr scorer was sophomore Kalli Malvey, placing second in high jump (5-0), third in long jump (16-3), fifth in triple jump (35-0) and eighth in 100 hurdles (17.56).
Olivia Thiele ran second in the 400 with 59.24. Erin Steinman placed fourth in pole vault (8-6) and fifth in triple jump (35-1).
Allison Rippentrop was fifth in the 400 (1:00.19) and Sarah Brings sixth in the 3200 (12:39. Placing seventh were Emma Walek, 100 (13.58), and Abigail Peterson, high jump (4-8). Placing eighth were Anna Mosley, long jump (15-3 1/2); Madison Moeller, 200 (28.02); Breanna Eibers, 400 (1:03.14); Gabby Fox,1600 (5:58.04) and 3200 (13:15.75); and Anna Moseley, long jump (15-3 1/2). Ella Prose, was ninth in the 3200 (2:36.37). The top nine score.
Mahtomedi’s 4x400 team placed second (4:11.16) with Amber Schaefer, Rippentrop, Eibers and Thiele. The 4x800 team placed third (10:21.47) with Brings, Schaefer, Prose and Thiele.
