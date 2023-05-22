MahtomedI placed fourth of nine teams, winning three events, in the Terry Nutter Invitational on Saturday at St. Francis, won by Duluth East.
Long jump was the Zephyrs best event as Kalli Malvey won (16-7 1/2 while Erin Steinman placed second (15-5 1/4) and,Anna Mosely fourth (14-7 3/4).
Mahtomedi won the 4x200 relay with Moseley, Madison Moeller, Malvey and Allison Rippentrop in 1:51.77, and the 4x400 with Amber Schaefer, Breanna Ehlers, Ella Prose, and OliviaThiele in 4:22.89.
Placing second were Malvey in 100 hurdles (17.08), Rippentrop in the 400 (1:02.24), Steinman in pole vault (8-0) and the 4x800 relay with Elbers, Sarah Brings, Gabby Fox and Thiele (10:29.93). Schaefer was fourth in the 400 (1:04).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.