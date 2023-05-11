The Mahtomedi girls placed seventh of nine teams in the Section 5AAA true-team meet Tuesday at Forest Lake. won by Blaine.
Olivia Thiele had the Zephyrs’ highest finish, second in the 400 (1:00.30). Erin Steinman was their top scorer, placing third in the triple jump (34-10 1/2), 11th in long jump (14-7 1/4) and 12th in pole vault (8-0).
Kelli Malvey placed third in 100 hurdles (17.07). Also placing in the top dozen were: Allison Rippentrop, seventh, 200 (1:03.09); Emma Walek, seventh, 100 (13.76); Abbey Bush, seventh, triple jump (32-8 3/4), and 10th, 200 (28.73); Anna Moseley, eighth, long jump (14-9 1/2); Sarah Brings, 10th, 1600 (5:36.08), and 12th, 3200 (12:42); Anna Peterson, 10th, 300 hurdles (52.90); and Gabby Fox, 11th, 3200 (12:39).
In relays, the Zephyrs were third in the 4x800 (4:11.24), fourth in the 4x100 (52.51), fourth in the 4x800 (10:28) and fifth in the 4x200 (1:54.26).
(0) comments
