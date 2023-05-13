The White Bear Lake girls track team placed third of eight teams and won one event at the Section 2AA true-team meet Tuesday in Eagan.
Girls team scoring was Stillwater 891.5, Eagan 875, White Bear Lake 644, Hastings 620.5, East Ridge 581, Woodbury 453.5, Park 363.5, Tartan 256.
The Bears won the 4x100 in 50.38. (Names will be listed listed when we get that information.)
Josephine Mlejnek placed third in high jump (4-10), and fifth in pole vault (8-6). Katelyn Porter had the Bears top individual finish second in the 800 (2:21.57).
Placing fourth were Lys D’almeida in the 100 (12.80) and Aveline McCabe in the 3200 (11:59). Alyssa Hamlin was fifth in the 200 (27.33).
Clara Kolstad was ninth in the 800 (2:36.31) and 1600 (5:39). Nola Hipkins took eighth in 300 hurdles (51.96) and 10th in100 hurdles (18.96).
Also in the top dozen were Kiera Windish, sixth, shot put (31-2 3/4); Naadiya Carpenter, sixth, pole vault (8-0); Samantha Perez, seventh, discus (95-8); Kamaria Newton and Autumn Maki, tied for ninth, 100 (13.46); Temitope Adebisi, ninth, high jump (4-8); Grace Bailey, 11th, 400 (1:05.10); Esther Hipkins, 11th, long jump (14-1 3/4); Kennedy Baarts, 12th, 200 (28.78); Maddi Gonzalez de Galdeano, 11th, 300 hurdles (54.25) and 11th, triple jump (31-6 1/2); and Megan Ryan, 12th, 300 hurdles (54.31), and 12th, triple jump (31-6 1/4). The 4x800 relay placed third (10:40).
