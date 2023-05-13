The White Bear Lake girls track team placed third of eight teams and won one  event at the Section 2AA true-team meet Tuesday in Eagan.

Girls team scoring was Stillwater 891.5, Eagan 875, White Bear Lake 644, Hastings 620.5, East Ridge 581, Woodbury 453.5, Park 363.5, Tartan 256.

