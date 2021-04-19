White Bear Lake girls track placed second of five teams in a season-opening meet at Woodbury on Thursday. Stillwater scored 269, the Bears 174, East Ridge 88, Woodbury 67, Cretin-Derham Hall 25. Bears placing first were Danielle Madden (200 dash, 27.09), Katelyn Porter (400 dash, 1:02.61), Maggie Blanding (3200 run, 12:40), Oreoluwa Olusi (shot put, 35-11), Jillian Ballatka (discus, 100-3), First-place relays were the 4x200 with Amanda Pendergast, Autumn Maki, Grace Bailey and Madden (1:54.91) and the 4x400 with Katelyn Porter, Natalie Andres, Claire Sneider and Melanie Pankow (4:22.14). Their best event was discus with Olusi second and Khushi Bhakta third for a 1-2-3 sweep.
Girls track: White Bear 2nd behind host Stilllwater in opening meet
