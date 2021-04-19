White Bear Lake girls track placed second of five teams in a season-opening meet at Woodbury on Thursday. Stillwater scored 269, the Bears 174, East Ridge 88, Woodbury 67, Cretin-Derham Hall 25. Bears placing first were Danielle Madden (200 dash, 27.09), Katelyn Porter (400 dash, 1:02.61), Maggie Blanding (3200 run, 12:40), Oreoluwa Olusi (shot put, 35-11), Jillian Ballatka (discus, 100-3), First-place relays were the 4x200 with Amanda Pendergast, Autumn Maki, Grace Bailey  and Madden (1:54.91) and the 4x400 with Katelyn Porter, Natalie Andres, Claire Sneider and Melanie Pankow (4:22.14). Their best event was discus with Olusi second and Khushi Bhakta third for a 1-2-3 sweep. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.