Oreoluwa Olusi captured a second championship in Section 4AAA, winning the shot put, while Lys-aurele D’almeida and Katelyn Porter also earned state trips, as the section meet concluded Thursday at Stillwater.
White Bear Lake placed third among eight teams. The top three were Stillwater with 255, St. Paul Central 173.5 and the Bears 150.5.
Olusi, a senior, won shot more by than feet with a 38-101/2 throw, after winning discus on Tuesday. The Bears had three of the top six as Keira Windish took fifth (30-21/2) and Grace Conroy sixth (30-91/2).
Also advancing with second place finishes are freshman Lys-aurele D’almeida in the 100 dash (12.97) and junior Katelyn Porter in the 800 run (2:30.79).
Also placing were Autumn Maki, fifth, 100 (13.36); Lily Schneider, fifth, 800, (2:33.93); Temitope Adebisi, sixth, 400 (1:04.11); Madelyn Nystrom, fifth, 1600 (5:54.71) with Avaline McCabe sixth (5:57.37); and Megan Ryan,
eighth, triple jump (31-113/4).
The Bears had three pole vaulters on the podium as Grace Squires placed fourth (9-1), Riley Robovsky sixth (8-1) and Josephine Mlejneck seventh (8-1). All are members of the gymnastics team.
Three Bear relays placed second — the 4x100 with Sophia Haley, Kamaria Newton, Maki, and D’almeida (51.28); the 4x200 team with D’almeida, Adebisi, Grace Bailey and Alyssa Hamlin (1:49.06); and the 4x800 with Porter, Bailey, and Hamlin and Adebisi (4:13.32). The 4x800 placed third with Schneider, Allyn Mattson, Amelia Nachscheim and Aveline McCabe (10:33).
