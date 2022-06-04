The Mahtomedi Zephyr girls captured the Section 4AA championship and had state entrants in nine events as two-day meet concluded Friday at St. Anthony Village.
Top five teams among 19 were Mahtomedi with 251.5, Breck 116.5, St. Anthony 112, Totino-Grace 100 and Fridley 75.
This is the first year of a three-class system, rather than two, and Mahteomedi is in the middle of the three.
Mahtomedi individual champions Friday were senior Anna Holst in the 200 dash with 26.76, freshman Olivia Thiele in the 400 dash with 1:00.02, and junior Erin Steinman in triple jump with 35-41/4. On Wednesday, Sarah Brings won the 3200 with and Gabby Fox second.
Qualifying with second-place finishes were senior Campbell Waldspurger in the 800 (2:24.99); Makayla Fischer in the 1600 (5:35.85); Nkobwa Ngunu in shot put (33-9); and senior Jackelyn Ong in long jump (16-7).
Zephyr relay champions were the 4x100 team of Ella Frazier, Madison Moeller, Zoie Centers and Anna Holst (50.58) and the 4x200 team of Anna Moseley, Moeller, Centers and Holst (1:46.67).
Also scoring points in running events were Breanna Elbers, fourth, 400 (1:02.64), with Zoey Hauer eighth (1:05.43); Moseley, fifth, 200 (27.7) with Abbey Bush sixth (27.74); Brings, fourth, 1600 (5:39.74) with Fox sixth (5:49.20); Steinman, fifth, 100 hurdles (17.76); Moseley, sixth, 200 (26.92) with Bush, seventh, (28.52); Paige Newcomb, sixth, 300 hurdles (53.71); Ella Prose, seventh, 800 (2:36.24); and Anna Thompson, seventh, 3200 (13:34)
Also scoring points in field events were Bush, third, pole vault (8-4), with Steinman fifth (7-10); Ong, fourth, triple jump (34-33/4), and fifth, high jump (4-10); Mosely, fifth, long jump (15-73/4) with Centers sixth (15-61/2); Alexa Kozlak, sixth, shot put (29-111/2); Lily Anderson, fifth, discus (79-2) and seventh, shot put (27-5); and Thiele, seventh, high jump (4-10)
Relays placing second were the 4x400 team of Thiele, Moeller, Breanna Elbers and Fischer (4:15.33) and the 4x800 team of Thiele, Maya Tarnowski, Waldspurger and Fischer (10:30.21).
The Class 2A state meet will be held June 10-11 at St. Michael-Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.